China regrets US decision on Iran nuclear deal

China regrets the US decision to leave the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA) signed in 2015, according to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang Wednesday.



The multilateral deal was struck between Iran and the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council plus Germany and the EU, and was adopted by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2,231. Geng said that all parties should seriously implement it and maintain the integrity and seriousness of the deal.



Geng said implementing the deal was conducive to maintaining the international nuclear non-proliferation regime, promoting peace and stability in the Middle East and demonstrating the significance of solving hot issues through political means.



Geng said that under the current situation, China urged all parties to proceed "in the long-term and overall situation in a responsible manner, persist in solving and managing differences through political and diplomatic means, and return as soon as possible to the correct track of continuing to implement the comprehensive agreement." "China will take an objective, fair and responsible attitude, maintain dialogues and consultations with all parties, and continue to work to maintain and implement the comprehensive agreement," he said.



US President Donald Trump announced Tuesday his country's withdrawal from the nuclear deal.

