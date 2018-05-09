Iranian parliament condemns US exit from nuclear deal

Iranian Majlis (parliament) on Monday condemned the US withdrawal from the 2015 international nuclear deal, state TV reported.



Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani said US President Donald Trump has staged "a diplomatic show" for more than a year over the withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).



"It seems that Trump does not have the mental capacity to deal with issues and the language of force is more effective for this person so that he could face the consequences of his arrogant characteristics," Larijani was quoted as saying.



Unless Europe, Russia and China fill this international vacuum, "the Islamic republic will bring him (Trump) to his senses with its nuclear measures," he said.



Larijani warned that if Iran does not achieve its objectives under JCPOA, Iran will follow its own interests regardless of the commitments to the deal.



The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran needs to get fully ready for resuming all the country's nuclear activities and take countermeasures, he added.



The Iranian people are further required to stand by each other in the face of the "greedy, covetous and unscrupulous" enemy, he pointed out.



On Wednesday, a number of Iranian lawmakers, in a symbolic move, set fire to the JCPOA in the parliament to protest over the US president's decision to pull his country out of the deal.



They also set fire to the flag of the United States at the parliament while chanting "death to America" slogans, Tasnim news agency reported.



Trump said on Tuesday that he will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, a landmark international agreement signed in 2015.

