The National Speed Skating Oval, dubbed the "Ice Ribbon", which will be used during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, is under construction in Beijing. Sitting in the Olympic Forest Park next to the Beijing 2008 tennis facility, the oval will cover 80,000 square meters and hold a capacity of 12,000 people. The construction of the venue started in April 2017 and is expected to be completed by the end of 2019.