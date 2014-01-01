Shanghai oil futures hit high

Trade, interest boosted by US exit from Iran deal

Shanghai crude futures on Wednesday hit their highest price since launching in late March, tracking big gains in global benchmarks after US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear deal.



The contract for September delivery touched a high of 466.6 yuan ($73.18) a barrel and was trading up 1.2 percent at 464.8 yuan a barrel in early afternoon trade.



A record 113,045 lots, or 113 million barrels, had exchanged hands by the midday recess, a record amount that more than doubled Tuesday's trade. Open interest stood at 27,602 lots or 13.8 million barrels, also a record.



"The Trump move overnight injected a big new subject for trading and boosted interest from speculators," said a trader with Switzerland-based Mercuria, a regular participant in the new contracts.



The increasing correlation between the Shanghai contract and global benchmarks US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) and Brent boosted the confidence of market participants, although dealers say speculative retail investors are believed to be the main drivers toward liquidity.



Brent crude oil futures at one point touched their highest since November 2014 at $76.75 per barrel.



WTI crude futures were up $1.51 per barrel, or 2.2 percent, at $70.57 a barrel, near highs also last seen in late 2014.



Wang Xiao, head of crude research at Guotai Junan Futures, said the prospect of supply cuts from Iran could lead to a widening spread between Shanghai futures over US crude WTI, as the majority of crude slates traded at the Shanghai exchange are from the Middle East.



The US plans to impose new unilateral sanctions after abandoning the agreement, which limited Iran's nuclear ambitions in exchange for removing joint US-Europe sanctions.



Iran re-emerged as a major oil exporter in 2016 after international sanctions, ranking the third-biggest exporter of crude within the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries.



Iran's exports stood above 2.6 million barrels per day in April.



China is the biggest single buyer of Iranian oil.





