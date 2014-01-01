Mainland stocks close down as financials weigh

Chinese mainland stocks ended marginally lower on Wednesday as losses in financial and property shares outweighed gains in energy stocks.



The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.18 percent to 3,871.62 points while the Shanghai Composite Index slightly dipped 0.07 percent to 3,159.15 points.



The blue-chip CSI300 index was down, with its financial sector sub-index falling 0.35 percent and the consumer staples sector shedding 0.41 percent.



The real estate index was also closed lower, dropping 0.95 percent.



Bucking the trend, both healthcare shares and energy shares rose, with the sub-indexes closing up 0.26 percent and more than 1 percent respectively.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended down 0.17 percent and the start-up board ChiNext index was weaker by 0.06 percent.



The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite Index were Zhejiang Sunriver Culture Co, up 10.08 percent, followed by Jiangsu Jiangnan Water Co, up 10.06 percent, and Qingdao Copton Technology Co, up 10.01 percent.



The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Aurora Optoelectronics Co, down 10.02 percent, followed by Shanghai Laimu Electronics Co, down 5.89 percent, and Zhejiang Chi­Min Pharmaceutical Co, down 5.86 percent.



About 12.26 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, roughly 78.8 percent of the market's 30-day moving average of 15.56 billion shares a day. Volume in the previous trading session was 14.69 billion.



The Shanghai stock index is below its 50-day moving average and below its 200-day moving average.





