Proportion of Chinese bonds held offshore tops 2% in April for the first time ever

The proportion of Chinese interbank market bonds held by offshore investors rose to 2.04 percent in April, the first time it has exceeded 2 percent, bond clearing house data showed.



It was the 14th consecutive month that offshore holdings of Chinese interbank market bonds increased.



Foreign ownership of Chinese bonds has been rising steadily amid pledges from the Chinese government to further open its financial sector, including the gradual removal of limits on foreign ownership of domestic financial firms.



Offshore holdings of Chinese interbank market bonds rose by 5.4 percent to a record 1.37 trillion yuan ($215.10 billion) in April, according to Reuters' calculations from data issued by China Central Depository and Clearing Co (CCDC) and the Shanghai Clearing House, the country's main bond clearing houses.



CCDC data released on Monday showed that offshore investors increased their holdings of Chinese treasury bonds in April by 68.7 billion yuan, or 9.7 percent, from a month earlier, to a record 780.8 billion yuan.



Total holdings by offshore investors of all bonds cleared through CCDC, including treasury bonds, quasi-sovereign policy bank bonds and certain kinds of corporate bonds, totaled 1.15 trillion yuan in April, up 66.4 billion yuan or 6.1 percent from a month earlier.



Bloomberg said in March that it will begin to include Chinese yuan-denominated government and policy bank bonds in its Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index from April 2019.





