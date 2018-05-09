Crossword

2018/5/9
 

Puzzle



 ACROSS

  1 Butterfly relative

  5 Fiennes of films

 10 Makes roads

 14 Nautical adverb

 15 Light-footed

 16 Newton, e.g.

 17 Authentic

 18 Third Hebrew letter

 19 Parks or Ponselle

 20 Has reason to apologize

 23 Sings jazz sans lyrics

 24 Arena levels

 25 Bechamel flavorer

 28 One way to be minded?

 30 Turkish military rank (var.)

 31 Make like a candle

 33 Foam finger number

 36 Shocked like a bolt from the blue?

 40 Old spy org.

 41 Smells but good

 42 Very dry

 43 Way to buy things in

 44 Blossom parts

 46 Biblical mount

 49 Coronet for a princess

 51 Viking activity

 57 Well-ventilated

 58 Long poem part

 59 Varied mixture

 60 Hombre's house

 61 Pushed through a sieve

 62 Pepper place

 63 Magnificent garden

 64 Prefix with "liberal"

 65 Pitcher's boo-boo

DOWN

  1 Ancient Roman Antony

  2 Alternative spread

  3 Managers field it

  4 Ship handler

  5 Unkempt or shabby

  6 Certain discriminator

  7 Butter beans

  8 Common person, briefly

  9 Satan's place

 10 Go to bed

 11 Battery feature

 12 Stair feature

 13 Night lighting

 21 Stuff in the freezer?

 22 Where humans develop

 25 International alliance

 26 Sounds of disgust

 27 Conclusion word

 28 Makes a choice

 29 Dots ___ inch

 31 Long hike

 32 Inquire

 33 Gumbo add-in

 34 Justice Gorsuch

 35 Finishes

 37 Old Celtic priest

 38 Swamp or electric

 39 Subterranean cemetery

 43 Multi-trunked tree

 44 Japanese temple

 45 Stat for hurlers

 46 Gap

 47 Classic war story

 48 Feed a bottle to

 49 Color slightly

 50 Prefix with "action"

 52 Creamlike shade

 53 Horse racetrack part

 54 Pelvis bones

 55 Bucks sorter

 56 Egg feature

Solution



 

Posted in: MISCELLANY
