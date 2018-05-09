Puzzle

ACROSS1 Butterfly relative5 Fiennes of films10 Makes roads14 Nautical adverb15 Light-footed16 Newton, e.g.17 Authentic18 Third Hebrew letter19 Parks or Ponselle20 Has reason to apologize23 Sings jazz sans lyrics24 Arena levels25 Bechamel flavorer28 One way to be minded?30 Turkish military rank (var.)31 Make like a candle33 Foam finger number36 Shocked like a bolt from the blue?40 Old spy org.41 Smells but good42 Very dry43 Way to buy things in44 Blossom parts46 Biblical mount49 Coronet for a princess51 Viking activity57 Well-ventilated58 Long poem part59 Varied mixture60 Hombre's house61 Pushed through a sieve62 Pepper place63 Magnificent garden64 Prefix with "liberal"65 Pitcher's boo-booDOWN1 Ancient Roman Antony2 Alternative spread3 Managers field it4 Ship handler5 Unkempt or shabby6 Certain discriminator7 Butter beans8 Common person, briefly9 Satan's place10 Go to bed11 Battery feature12 Stair feature13 Night lighting21 Stuff in the freezer?22 Where humans develop25 International alliance26 Sounds of disgust27 Conclusion word28 Makes a choice29 Dots ___ inch31 Long hike32 Inquire33 Gumbo add-in34 Justice Gorsuch35 Finishes37 Old Celtic priest38 Swamp or electric39 Subterranean cemetery43 Multi-trunked tree44 Japanese temple45 Stat for hurlers46 Gap47 Classic war story48 Feed a bottle to49 Color slightly50 Prefix with "action"52 Creamlike shade53 Horse racetrack part54 Pelvis bones55 Bucks sorter56 Egg feature

Solution