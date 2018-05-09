Puzzle
ACROSS
1 Butterfly relative
5 Fiennes of films
10 Makes roads
14 Nautical adverb
15 Light-footed
16 Newton, e.g.
17 Authentic
18 Third Hebrew letter
19 Parks or Ponselle
20 Has reason to apologize
23 Sings jazz sans lyrics
24 Arena levels
25 Bechamel flavorer
28 One way to be minded?
30 Turkish military rank (var.)
31 Make like a candle
33 Foam finger number
36 Shocked like a bolt from the blue?
40 Old spy org.
41 Smells but good
42 Very dry
43 Way to buy things in
44 Blossom parts
46 Biblical mount
49 Coronet for a princess
51 Viking activity
57 Well-ventilated
58 Long poem part
59 Varied mixture
60 Hombre's house
61 Pushed through a sieve
62 Pepper place
63 Magnificent garden
64 Prefix with "liberal"
65 Pitcher's boo-boo
DOWN
1 Ancient Roman Antony
2 Alternative spread
3 Managers field it
4 Ship handler
5 Unkempt or shabby
6 Certain discriminator
7 Butter beans
8 Common person, briefly
9 Satan's place
10 Go to bed
11 Battery feature
12 Stair feature
13 Night lighting
21 Stuff in the freezer?
22 Where humans develop
25 International alliance
26 Sounds of disgust
27 Conclusion word
28 Makes a choice
29 Dots ___ inch
31 Long hike
32 Inquire
33 Gumbo add-in
34 Justice Gorsuch
35 Finishes
37 Old Celtic priest
38 Swamp or electric
39 Subterranean cemetery
43 Multi-trunked tree
44 Japanese temple
45 Stat for hurlers
46 Gap
47 Classic war story
48 Feed a bottle to
49 Color slightly
50 Prefix with "action"
52 Creamlike shade
53 Horse racetrack part
54 Pelvis bones
55 Bucks sorter
56 Egg feature
Solution