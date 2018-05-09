Learning Chinese

Chat attack

face of a supermodel



超模脸



(chāomóliǎn)

A: Long time, no see. You've gotten a lot thinner recently. Your face isn't as round.



好久不见,你最近瘦了很多,脸都小了一圈了。



(hǎojiǔ bújiàn, nǐ zuìjìn shòu le hěnduō, liǎn dōu xiǎo le yīquān le.)

B: I've been on a diet to lose weight. The annoying thing is, since my cheekbones are very prominent, the thinner my face gets the older I look.



我一直在节食减肥。苦恼的是,因为我的颧骨很高,所以脸瘦了反而显老。



(wǒ yīzhí zài jiéshí jiǎnféi. kǔnǎo de shì, yīnwéi wǒ de quánɡǔ hěnɡāo,suǒyǐ liǎn shòu le fǎn ér xiǎnlǎo.)

A: You don't look old. You have the face of a supermodel; high cheekbones, thin cheeks and sharp facial features.



不显老的,你这是典型的超模脸,颧骨高,脸颊瘦,脸部棱角分明。



(bù xiǎnlǎo de, nǐ zhèshì diǎnxínɡ de chāomóliǎn, quánɡǔ ɡāo,liǎnjiá shòu,liǎnbù lénɡjiǎo fēnmínɡ.)

B: Too bad that I only have the face of a supermodel and not the body of one.



可惜我只有超模的脸,没有超模的身材。



(kěxī wǒ zhīyǒu chāomó de liǎn, méiyǒu chāomó de shēncái.)





Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





