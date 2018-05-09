Smaller museums throughout Yangtze River Delta region offer a unique glimpse into local culture

Shanghai boasts many large and famous museums, exhibition halls and galleries, but if you have grown tired of looking at dinosaur fossils and old vases and want to see something new and different, check out these smaller but nonetheless special museums located around the Yangtze River Delta region.Chinese Yunjin is a kind of brocade and richly decorative shuttle-woven fabric made with colorful silks and gold and silver threads. Yunjin was named for its elegant design, which is reminiscent of clouds in the sky.Nanjing was known for its abundance of Yun brocade during the Ming (1368-1644) and Qing dynasties (1644-1911). Nanjing Yun Brocade Museum in Jiangsu's capital city was the first such museum opened in China, which displays the history of Yun brocade dating back 1,500 years."Yun Brocade Weaving Manufacture," "Exquisite Yun Brocade collections," "Ethnic Brocade Weaving Performance" and "Finished Product of Yun Brocade displaying" are among the various sections of the museum.Visitors will see ancient collections of silk fabrics and brocades made by Chinese ethnic minority groups. Pictures and exhibits demonstrate the Yun brocade weaving process. Twelve traditional wooden looms in the museum allow visitors to learn how silk was woven in the Ming Dynasty. The process was so complicated that one loom produced as little as six centimeters per day.Chinese say that Yangzhou is famous for its rouge, Suzhou for its flowers, and Changzhou for its combs, the best in the country. Indeed, dating back 1,600 years, Changzhou combs once were one of eight essential hair accessories in ancient China.The Changzhou Comb Museum has various old combs on display, many which are exquisitely crafted and richly detailed not unlike fine art. The 300-square-meter exhibition hall boasts 300 varieties of hair combs, including combs made of bone, bamboo and wood, carved with complicated patterns and in different colors. Visitors will learn the history of the combs as well as their secrets behind their fine craftsmanship.If you are a fan of classic cars, you must visit the Shanghai Auto Museum, located in Anting town, Jiading district.The museum is divided into three pavilions: History Pavilion, Collection Pavilion and Exploration Pavilion. The History Pavilion features a history of automotive development, housing 20 cars representing milestones in Chinese history. The Collection Pavilion contains 40 cars dating between 1900 and 1970, most which can still run. Visitors will learn about the development of refueling technology by examining old machinery and equipment on display.The most exciting part of the museum is the Exploration Pavilion, where visitors can see disassembled cars, play racing games, try simulated driving courses and other fun activities. From April 29 through July 29, a Moving Fantasy exhibition will showcase 23 pieces of auto art from seven famous modern artists.Silk products are must-buy souvenirs for Chinese and foreign visitors south of the Yangtze River. If you are interested in this soft and elegant fabric, you should arrange a tour of the China National Silk Museum near West Lake in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province.The country's first national silk museum, visitors will learn everything about the origin and development of China's most famous fabric. The museum displays 5,000 years of silk history and culture.Covering an area of 25,000 square meters, the museum first opened in 1992 and now consists of six main sections: "The Story of Chinese Silk", "Sericulture and Silk Craftsmanship in China," "An Evolution of Fashion: Chinese Costume from 1920s to 2010s," "From Rural to Urban: 400 Years of Western Fashion," "Textile Conservation Gallery" and "Xinyou Archive Center."You can also make a reservation at the museum's Textile Training Center via its official website to hand-make a unique silk decoration of your own. The museum also holds lectures and exhibitions related to silk.Chinese naturally talk about aniseed-flavored beans and yellow rice-wine when we mention Shaoxing. If you are touring around the Yangtze River, consider visiting Shaoxing's Yellow Rice Wine Museum to learn how important a role yellow rice wine plays in local people's daily life there.Opened in 2007 in Shaoxing, an ancient city rich in history, wine and culture, the museum was designed as both a tourist destination and a research center on the production techniques and drinking culture of yellow rice wine.The museum consists of an exhibition hall, a performance hall, a lecture room and a cellar. Tourists can enjoy a wine ceremony performance, learn about local brewing procedures and also sample a variety of yellow rice wine. In the underground cellar, visitors can see how rice wine is properly stored and aged.This article was translated by Zhou Ping based on an article by thepaper.cn.

Visitors look around at Shanghai Auto Museum. Photo: VCG

Visitors checking out a model at China National Silk Museum Photo: VCG

A car model showcased in the auto museum Photo: VCG