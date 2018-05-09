Foreigner arrested for stealing electric bike

Illustration: Chen Xia/GT

"I stole the electric bicycle only because I was hallucinating."A foreign man recently tried to steal an unlocked electric bike from a local community in Shanghai. The bicycle's owner, surnamed Tan, spotted the thief and called police before he could escape, Laodong Daily reported Wednesday. Tan said while he was cooking at home, his phone's bike alarm app sounded, letting him know that his 6,000-yuan ($940.72) electric bicycle downstairs was left unlocked. The foreigner was detained but argued he had some hallucinations and therefore not responsible for his illegal actions. The case is still under investigation.