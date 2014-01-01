US state OKs ‘free-range parenting’

Utah is the first US state to allow children to roam free and take part in unsupervised activities under a "Free Range Parenting" law as of Tuesday.



The state's governor in March signed a bill that protects parents from being prosecuted for child neglect if they allow their kids to do things on their own.



That includes playing outside without adult supervision, taking part in certain activities or walking to school alone.



The new legislation, adopted unanimously by lawmakers, stipulates that any child left unsupervised must be mature enough and have good judgment.



"We believe that parents know and love their children better than anybody. We also believe that absent evidence of neglect, danger or cruelty, parents have the best sense of how to teach responsibility to their children," said Utah governor Gary Herbert.



Age range is not specified so as to allow authorities to deal with situations on a case-by-case basis, supporters say.



AFP

