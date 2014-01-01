Brazil's first lady mocked after jumping in lake to rescue dog

Brazil's first lady Marcela Temer leapt fully clothed into a lake at the presidential palace to rescue her pet dog - then got roasted on social media.



The 34-year-old former beauty queen jumped into the lake after her Jack Russell named Picoly went after some ducks but struggled to get back out.



Although the drama occurred on April 22, it only became public this week.



Brazilian media and Twitter wits mocked the first lady's heroics, making the incident a top trending topic late Monday.



Michel Temer, who is more than four decades older than his wife and embroiled in multiple corruption investigations, took a hit from blogger Jose Simao, who tweeted: "Marcela's dog tried to commit suicide! It couldn't put up with Temer!"



AFP





