Mexico candidates accused of faking transgender status

Authorities are investigating 17 men running for mayor in Mexico's upcoming elections on charges of pretending to be transgender so their parties would meet gender quotas.



The scandal is playing out in the southern state of Oaxaca, where the Zapotec indigenous people have long reserved a special place in society for what they call "muxes" - gay or non-gender-conforming men.



Muxes, who often dress in women's clothing, are considered a "third gender" in Zapotec culture and are accepted as sexual initiators of young men and adolescent boys.



But 17 of the 19 muxes running for mayoral posts in the July 1 elections are frauds, according to activists from the Oaxaca Assembly for Diversity.



The group filed a complaint Monday with state electoral authorities alleging that the 17 candidates' coalition, Por Mexico al Frente, was trying to pass men off as muxes to comply with quotas on gender equality.



The Oaxaca electoral authorities are investigating the case.



