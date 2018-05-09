Only half of city’s shared bikes are usable

Many in Shanghai have recently found that the number of usable shared bikes has dramatically decreased, while the number of broken shared bikes has increased, Laodong Daily reported Tuesday.



A white-collar worker surnamed Chen complained that the chance of scanning a broken bike has gotten much higher in recent months. "Sometimes I scan five bikes in a row and none of them work," Chen said.



Chen added that even when she can successfully scan the QR of a bike to unlock it, it is not always in a usable or safe condition. "It might look fine, but when I try it, the brakes or something else are not working," she said.



Official statistics show that there are presently 1.7 million shared bikes parked around Shanghai, but less than 60 percent of them can actually be driven.





