City experiences domestic housekeeping boom, but uneven quality and pricing are concerns

Housekeeping industry is a sunshine industry in China. The country's highly refined division of labor and the fast pace of urban life have generated a high demand for housekeeping services and injected new vitality into the old industry. Especially in Shanghai, where the population is aging, the lifestyle is modernizing and service is socializing, the demand for domestic housekeeping has become more diversified. In order to meet this demand, certified housekeeping services have been listed as part of the Shanghai municipal government's practical project for 2018. Around 40,000 domestic helpers will be licensed in 2018, eastday.com reported in April.

Photo: VCG

In Shanghai, many local families have started hiring ayi (domestic helpers) to help raise their newborn children.Soon after his wife was sent into the delivery room, Ke Hanxin was informed that his wife required a C-section for unexpected complications during her childbirth. He knew then that he would have to find a home-stay domestic helper while his wife recovered from her operation.Ke's wife and in-laws insisted that they could handle the newborn baby themselves without difficulty, but Ke nonetheless anxiously contacted some housekeeping companies and began interviewing ayi. "If we had decided to hire a maternity matron in advance, it wouldn't have been so complicated," Ke said.Yang Xiaodan gave birth to boy and girl twins in the US four years ago. The double happiness of having both a son and daughter also brought her family double burdens, as rasing two newborns at the same time is no easy task.After finishing her zuoyuezi (postpartum confinement), Yang and her babies returned to Shanghai, where they hired a home-stay nurse. After her twins enrolled in kindergarten a few years later, Yang stopped using a home-stay ayi and switched to an hourly paid ayi.Different from the above families which came across unexpected scenarios requiring them to hire a domestic helper, Duan Wuning, who is due to give birth later this month, signed a contract with a home-stay maternity matron back in March."Grandmothers always think it is no big deal to take care of newborns, as they raised their children by themselves. Shanghainese grandmothers usually don't like strangers in their home. And maternity matrons think grandmothers should listen to them, which often causes uncomfortable feelings between the two," Duan told the Global Times in explaining why many Shanghainese grandmothers are not willing to hire home-stay domestic helpers.However, many elderly grandmothers quickly find that they are no longer able to handle the responsibility alone due to their age, according to Duan, who added that today's parenting ideas differ from previous generations, which is why professionally trained maternity matrons are more suitable for today's urban Chinese families.

Photo: VCG

In recent years, the competence and qualifications of ayi, many who migrate from the countryside and do not have college degrees, have become big concerns among urban Chinese residents.In April, a 10-day-old boy was injured at a local postpartum confinement center due to the carelessness of his maternity matron. According to Knews, the 45-year-old ayi received basic training and a competence certificate, which the Shanghai Home Service Industry Association said cannot be taken as "proof" of her actual qualifications.Although it was urgent for Ke to find a suitable ayi in a short period of time, he carefully checked the qualifications and details of the various applicants he interviewed. Yang's first home-stay nurse, to help with her infant twins, was recommended by a relative, though she fired the ayi only two months later."Although that woman did not have many personal requirements [such as having her own separate room], I still fired her because I found her too lazy. She just held my son all day long, sitting on the sofa, doing nothing else," said Yang, who explained that the twin daughter was taken care of by her mother, or else they would have had to pay the ayi double.Yang hired her next ayi through an agency, but that woman left just two months later. The third ayi, hired through the recommendation of another relative, turned out to be a good helper and stayed for two years before her children started kindergarten."I think the third ayi was really good because she regarded our home as her own home. Most ayi only do what they are told to do. But I think a good ayi should take the initiative," Yang said.According to Yang, her third ayi also taught her some parenting skills based on her own experiences as a mother. "You could feel that her advice came from her heart," Yang said.Compared with home-stay nurses, Yang has found that it is easier to find an hourly paid ayi. "My mother thinks those types of ayi don't clean the apartment carefully enough [because they do not actually live there]. But I don't think it is wise to demand too much from an hourly paid ayi," Yang said.Yang also told the Global Times that families should not fully trust or rely on ayi agencies to help them find the most qualified help. "Agencies are just a platform for you to find an ayi, but they cannot provide comprehensive or accurate information about the person they recommend. Some nurses recommended by an agency appear to be nice, but they really don't know how to do anything at all," Yang said.Zhang Yu's family has had a housekeeper since 1988. Six months after Zhang was born, her parents hired a home-stay ayi to take care of her and do the housework until she turned 15. After that, they started hiring hourly paid ayi."My parents were busy at work and they were not good at doing housework. My grandparents had no time to take care of me, either. So my parents hired help. After we got used to being served by an ayi, we had to continue hiring domestic helpers," Zhang said.Over the years, Zhang's family switched ayi several times; some demanded unreasonable pay raises, others couldn't communicate well or take orders, and some did not know how to cook. "I still want to complain that the dishes made by our ayi really tasted awful," Zhang laughed. "But we never had an ayi who stole or did anything illegal."Zhang, now in her 30s and newly married, recently moved out of her parents' home but has decided not to hire an ayi, as Zhang's husband prefers cooking himself. "And I plan to learn cooking as well," Zhang said.In April, Shanghai Women's Federation released a new series of price guidelines for the city's housekeeping services industry, including nursing care for the elderly, maternal-child nursing and hourly paid housekeeping.According to the federation, the highest monthly payment for home-stay maternal-child nursing staff should be 10,600 yuan ($1661.96), the median level at 8,763 yuan, and the lowest level at 6,700 yuan. In terms of home-stay infant nurses, the top level of their monthly payment should be 7,983 yuan; the middle level 5,537 yuan; the lowest level 4,117 yuan.As for home-stay ayi for the elderly, the highest monthly payment should be 5,260 yuan, the median level at 4,250 yuan, and the lowest possible payment 3,380 yuan. The price range for hourly paid ayi in Shanghai should be between 25 yuan and 36 yuan per hour.When contacted by the Global Times, an employee surnamed Wang at FuYu International Maternal and Child Care said that the pricing index of home-stay maternal-child domestic helpers at her company varies from 10,000 yuan to 20,000 yuan according to the ayi's own experience and capabilities."Ayi who charge only 10,000 yuan are usually fresh graduates from training schools without much experience. Ayi who charge 12,000 yuan have at least five years' experience, and 15,000 yuan per month will get you eight years' experience. Ayi who have special skills such as giving breast massages to new mothers who are lactating can also charge more," Wang noted.

Photo: VCG

The monthly salary of Duan's reserved maternity matron will be 13,900 yuan, which she said is the second-highest level of payment for a home-stay maternal-child domestic helper, according to this year's pricing index."I think it is impossible to find a home-stay maternal-child domestic helper with the new price guidelines issued by the federation," Duan said. "According to my own research, the lowest price for a home-stay maternity matron is 12,000 yuan, which is suitable for a second-child mother who already knows about childcare," Duan said.More than one year ago, after Ke hired his first home-stay maternity matron for his wife while she recovered from her C-section, the monthly payment was around 15,000 yuan, quite high due to the baby boom that followed China's new second-child policy and the auspicious Year of the Monkey.After his wife finished her postpartum confinement, the family continued to hire a home-stay infant nurse whose monthly salary was only 6,500 yuan. Four years ago, Yang paid 8,000 yuan a month for a home-stay infant nurse. According to her, if she wants to hire an ayi now, the price is around 6,000 yuan due to her children's current age. "The younger the child, the more expensive an ayi's salary," Yang said."I think the price guidelines issued by the federation refers to ayi with a single skill," said Li Dongguang from Shanghai Guidong Housekeeping Service Co.For example, home-stay infant nurses with the lowest payment of 4,117 yuan in the guideline refers to ayi who only take care of the baby and do nothing else in the household."But Shanghai families usually want to hire ayi who can take care of their baby while also doing some housework. Thus, their salaries will be raised," said Li, whose company's average salary for home-stay infant nurses is 6,000 yuan.