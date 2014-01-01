Intel invests $72b in start-ups

Intel Capital, the global investment arm under Intel Corp, announced on Tuesday new investments totaling $72 million in 12 technology start-ups, including three Chinese companies.



At the Intel Capital Global Summit held in California, the company said with the new funding, Intel Capital's year-to-date investments have reached more than $115 million, according to Reuters.



The Chinese companies are facial recognition company Reconova, based in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province; Beijing-based cloud services provider Alauda, and Shanghai-based fabless semiconductor maker Espressif Systems.

