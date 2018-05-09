Fashion platform Meili seeks $500m in planned US listing in H2: report

Chinese fashion-focused e-commerce platform Meili Inc is seeking $500 million in an IPO targeted for the second half of this year, according to people with direct knowledge.



Meili, created through a 2016 merger between online fashion retailer Meilishuo and rival Mogujie, has mandated Morgan Stanley to lead the listing together with Credit Suisse and China Renaissance, the people said.



The company, which was valued at about $3 billion at the time of the merger, will go public in the US, according to two of the people, who declined to be identified as the information is confidential.



Meili Inc did not respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The three banks declined to comment.



The float will add to a busy pipeline of Chinese tech firms that are seeking to go public this year, including smartphone maker Xiaomi and on-demand online services provider Meituan Dianping.



Most of the biggest deals are expected to take place in Hong Kong under new rules in the city designed to attract more technology and biotechnology IPOs, as competition for new floats heats up among Hong Kong, New York and the Chinese mainland.



But one of the sources said Meili still favors a US listing as the company, which is not yet profitable, believes US investors will be more familiar with its e-commerce business model. E-commerce giants such as Amazon, Alibaba and JD.Com Inc are all listed in the US.



Meilishuo and Mogujie both started out as online marketplaces and social sites targeting female consumers, highlighting and promoting items such as clothes, shoes, skincare products and handbags.



They evolved into shopping sites similar to Alibaba's Taobao and merged in January 2016 to create a fashion services group including a platform for internet celebrities, and its own fashion brand.





