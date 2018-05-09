China ramps up safety inspections of US pork imports in potentially costly slowdown

China has ramped up inspections of pork shipped from the US, importers and industry sources said, the latest US product to be hit by a potentially costly slowdown at Chinese ports in the past couple of weeks.



The stepped-up checks have even hit China-based WH Group, the world's largest pork company and owner of Smithfield Foods in the US, and come amid increasing scrutiny of other US farm goods, including fruit and logs.



Ports are inspecting every cargo that arrives, said Luis Chein, a director at WH Group, China's top importer of US pork.



That compares with past inspections carried out only "randomly," he told Reuters, significantly lengthening the time product stays at the port. The Chinese imports account for only about 2 percent of WH Group's sales.



China's General Administration of Customs, which oversees food imports, did not respond to a fax seeking comment.



US President Donald Trump "has been clear that China needs to treat US agricultural products more fairly, and we are troubled by reports that China continues to impose unjustified restrictions on US products," said a US Agriculture Department spokesman.



Increased checks on US products are "not terribly surprising," said Even Rogers Pay, an agriculture analyst at China Policy, a Beijing-based consultancy.



"In a situation where trade tensions are high, China will enforce every possible regulation on its books. It makes strategic sense to do so at this point," she said.



Late on Monday, China's customs agency announced it was stepping up quarantine checks on US apples and logs after detecting pests in imports of the products at Chinese ports.



US pork is now sitting at Chinese ports for up to two weeks, instead of a few days, according to industry sources.



Most of the imported pork is frozen and not at risk of perishing. But the move comes on top of the additional 25 percent duties China imposed on US pork and other goods last month, in retaliation for US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports.



The US is one of China's top overseas pork suppliers, shipping $489 million worth of the meat last year.



A person working at a Shanghai-based meat trading company said that customs officials were also taking samples from about 20 percent of US pork shipments since last month, up from about 5 percent previously.



He declined to be named because of topic's sensitive nature.



There had been no change for imports from other destinations the company buys from, including Canada and Europe, he added. Two German pork exporters said they were not aware of any changes to inspections.



China's domestic hog prices plunged in the first quarter and are hovering around eight-year lows of about 10 yuan ($1.57) per kilogram. That has led WH Group to reduce its imports sharply this year, added Chein.



China's total first-quart pork imports declined 10 percent to 595,611 tons, according to Chinese customs.





