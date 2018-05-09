Leshi questioned by Shenzhen stock exchange over assets, debt

Leshi Internet Information & Technology Corp Beijing has been asked by the Shenzhen Stock Exchange whether the value of its assets, which have fallen 98 percent over the past year, may turn negative.



That would trigger a share trading halt and possible eventual delisting.



Leshi, a video-streaming company that also makes internet-connected TVs, has seen revenue and profit dwindle since mid-2017 amid a funding crisis involving parent conglomerate LeEco and its founder Jia Yueting.



Net assets attributable to shareholders stood at 304 million yuan ($47.7 million) at the end of March, compared with 13.6 billion yuan a year earlier. The company reported a first-quarter net loss of 307 million yuan and a loss of 13.9 billion yuan for all of 2017.



The Shenzhen company also questioned Leshi about its operations, asset impairment and auditing.



It asked the company to detail its debts, explain slumping performance at subsidiaries, and disclose ownership relations with other companies and related-party transactions.



It also asked for an update on Jia and his related parties' repayment of debt to Leshi, and whether there has been a change in the company's decision-making personnel.



It has requested a reply from Leshi by May 18.





