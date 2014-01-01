Bids for Slovenia’s Gorenje

Chinese household appliance makers Haier Group, Hefei Meiling Co and Hisense Co have offered three separate bids to take over their Slovenian counterpart Gorenje, Reuters reported on Tuesday.



In a statement, Gorenje did not elaborate on details of the three binding takeover bids, but it said that it would examine them, according to Reuters.



Gorenje is one of the largest Slovenian exporters and has a market capitalization of about 154 million euros ($182.23 million).



However, the company has been struggling, with its profit declining 84 percent year-on-year in 2017 due to rising competition and production costs, the report said.

