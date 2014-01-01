Firm finishes Estonian deal

Chinese aviation engineering company Guangzhou Hangxin Aviation Technology Co has completed a deal to acquire Estonian aircraft maintenance company Magnetic MRO, according to a statement from the Chinese Embassy in Estonia on Wednesday.



Hangxin announced in January that it would buy Magnetic MRO for 43 million euros ($50.85 million), marking the largest Chinese investment in Estonia, the statement said.



In 2017, the Chinese aviation maintenance market reached 700 million euros, offering great prospects for cooperation between China and Estonia, Chinese Ambassador to Estonia Li Chao said in the statement.





