BYD, Hybrid to develop first bus powered by hydrogen fuel cells

Leading domestic electric vehicle maker BYD has announced plans to team up with US Hybrid Corp to develop a hydrogen fuel cell-powered battery-electric bus.



According to a press release from BYD, this bus, which will be the first of its kind, will serve the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, one of the busiest airports in the US with more than 21 million passengers per year.



Hydrogen fuel cells, which create electricity by splitting hydrogen electrons from protons, is believed by experts to be more suitable for trucks than the battery cells used in most electric cars because the system is much lighter.



The bus is being developed as part of Hawaii Clean Energy Initiative (HCEI) to meet the sustainable energy objectives of decreasing dependency on imported oil and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.



The initiative is a central component of the US state's goal to be powered 100 percent by renewable energy by 2045.



"We are ecstatic to partner with US Hybrid. Together, we can bring innovative ideas to the state of Hawaii and deliver clean, renewable transportation solutions," Macy Neshati, senior vice president of BYD Heavy Industries, said in the statement.



US Hybrid founder Abas Goodarzi was quoted as saying that in light of the state aggressively pursuing clean power, his company is glad to showcase "the most efficient zero-emission technology in the industry."



"The fusion of US Hybrid's fuel cell technology and BYD's electric bus platform will shape the future of Hawaii and ultimately, change the world," he said.



The bus will be made at BYD's factory in Lancaster, California, and the fuel cells will be made in South Windsor, Connecticut.



BYD is the largest electric bus manufacturer in North America and the largest electric vehicle company in the world.



California-based US Hybrid Corp is a 20-year industry leader focusing on design, manufacturing and markets for integrated power conversion systems for electric and hybrid vehicles.





