Stormy Daniels' lawyer says Russian firm's US affiliate paid Trump attorney $500,000

An attorney for porn star Stormy Daniels said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump's lawyer, Michael Cohen, was paid $500,000 by a company with ties to a Russian oligarch who was hit last month with US sanctions to punish Moscow for activities that included suspected meddling in the 2016 US election
.
In a tweet and a report, Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, said a US-based company controlled by Viktor Vekselberg, a businessman with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, sent Cohen the payment.
It was not immediately clear how Avenatti would know of any payments made to Cohen. Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said Cohen paid her $130,000 in October 2016 to stay quiet about a 2006 sexual encounter she had with Trump. Neither Avenatti nor Cohen responded to requests for comment.
The disclosures could add to pressure on Cohen, whose house, office and hotel room were raided by the FBI a month ago as part of a criminal investigation into the hush payment and other business dealings.
Avenatti said Vekselberg and his cousin, Andrew Intrater, made eight transfers to Cohen between January and August 2017 through a US-based company called Columbus Nova LLC for a total of $500,000.
A lawyer for Columbus Nova said Vekselberg had nothing to do with the transactions.
Columbus Nova was listed by Renova Group as one of its companies as of November 2017, according to an archived web page for Renova, whose website now says it is under construction. Renova Group is a conglomerate controlled by Vekselberg.
The United States imposed sanctions last month on Vekselberg and Renova to retaliate for the Kremlin's suspected meddling in the 2016 US election and other "malign activity."
The New York Times reported last week that Vekselberg was questioned by US agents this year as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference and possible collusion by Trump's campaign.
Russia denies US intelligence agencies' accusations, and Trump has denied any collusion. He also denies having had an affair with Daniels.