Google pitches artificial intelligence tool capable of handling routine tasks

Google unveiled Tuesday an artificial intelligence tool capable of handling routine tasks - such as making restaurant bookings - as a way to help people disconnect from their smartphone screens.



Kicking off the tech giant's annual developers conference, Google chief executive Sundar Pichai argued that its AI-powered digital assistant had the potential to free people from everyday chores.



Pichai played a recording of the Google Assistant independently calling a hair salon and a restaurant to make bookings - interacting with staff who evidently didn't realize they were dealing with artificial intelligence software, rather than a real customer.



Tell the Google Assistant to book a table for four at 6:00 pm, it tends to the phone call in a human-sounding voice complete with "ums" and "likes," and sends you a message with the details.



"Our vision for our assistant is to help you get things done," Pichai told the conference in Google's hometown of Mountain View, California.



Google will be testing the digital assistant improvement in the months ahead.



"Many of us feel tethered to our phones and worry about what we'll miss if we're not connected. We want to help people find the right balance and gain a sense of digital wellbeing," Pichai said.



The conference opened with Silicon Valley facing a wave of criticism over issues such as private data protection, the spread of misinformation and the use of tech platforms for hate speech and violence, and with intense scrutiny of Facebook over the hijacking of data on millions of its users.



"It's clear that technology can be a positive force and improve the quality of life for billions of people around the world," Pichai said.



"But it's equally clear that we can't just be wide-eyed about what we create."



He added that "we feel a deep sense of responsibility to get this right."



Much of the focus was on Google Assistant, the artificial intelligence application competing against Amazon's Alexa and others. Pichai launched an overhaul Google News venue that put AI to work finding trusted sources for stories and balancing perspectives to provide fuller pictures of breaking developments.





