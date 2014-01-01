US tariff moves not really based on ‘national security’

The tariffs recently imposed by the US on steel and aluminum imports are not aimed at protecting "national security," but serve to protect the commercial interests of US domestic industries, Chinese Ambassador to the WTO Zhang Xiangchen said in a meeting in Geneva on Tuesday.



"It is obvious that the reason for these measures is not national security," Zhang said at a meeting of the WTO General Council, adding that the imports that are subject to the latest tariffs account for only 5 percent of US steel consumption.



Zhang noted that US imports of steel account for around 16 percent of its consumption, and about 70 percent of its imports come from countries that are exempt, either temporarily or permanently, from the new tariff measures.



"Such measures should be considered as safeguard measures under the Agreement of Safeguards, and meet necessary requirements as set out in that agreement," Zhang said.



Despite worldwide objections, the US administration decided in March to impose a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports.



The US then provided temporary exemptions for EU member states as well as Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and South Korea.



It has been reported that the US sought quotas or voluntary export restraints during its negotiations with countries requesting permanent exemption from the tariffs.



Zhang said that such actions are explicitly prohibited by WTO rules, and they take global trade back to the old era of quotas. China calls on WTO members to urge the US to honor its obligations and immediately withdraw its tariff measures, he concluded.





