Crackdown on solid waste pollution launched

China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment (MEE) on Wednesday launched a targeted crackdown on solid waste pollution following a number of cases of illegal disposal of harmful materials in several regions.



From Wednesday to the end of June, the MEE will send 150 teams to regions in the Yangtze River economic belt to inspect any illegal discharges of solid waste. Any companies or individuals found to be carrying out such activities will be ordered to clear up the solid waste.



The move came after several cases of illegal solid-waste dumping in areas including South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Central China's Henan Province and East China's Anhui Province, which caused harm to the local environment.



The MEE on Wednesday made public seven cases of illegal disposal of solid waste in East China's Anhui Province, Central China's Hunan Province and Chongqing Municipality in Southwest China.



Tackling pollution is one of the "three tough battles" China aims to win over the next three years.



Starting on January 1, China introduced a new tax - the environment protection tax - aimed at protecting the environment and cutting the discharge of pollutants.



Companies and public institutions that discharge pollutants directly into the environment will be charged for producing noise, air and water pollutants as well as solid waste.





