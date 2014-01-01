EBRD hails potential for B&R to boost global trade, development

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said Tuesday that the China-proposed Belt and Road
(B&R) initiative is a great move to boost global trade.
"This is a very important initiative to enhance global trade, drive growth and enhance financial connectivity," said Jurgen Rigterink, first vice president of the EBRD, during a session preparing for the EBRD's 27th Annual Meeting and Business Forum from Wednesday to Thursday.
He said that China is one of the top providers of investment in regions where the EBRD invests, adding that there was a need to remove all challenges to render it a success.
During the session, participants said one of the key benefits of the initiative is in creating jobs.
The B&R initiative, proposed by China in 2013, aims to connect Asia with the Middle East, Africa and Europe through building a trade and infrastructure network along the ancient trade routes.
Addressing the session, Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, the central bank, said many countries support the initiative and the scheme will boost global trade and development.
He added that more than 80 countries, regions and international organizations have signed memorandums of understanding related to the implementation of the initiative.
"The EBRD is a natural partner for the B&R initiative," Chen said.
China has signed guidelines for the financing of the initiative with 26 countries, Chen noted, adding that the initiative attaches great importance to the sustainability of the scheme.