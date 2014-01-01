Tencent signs UK deal

Chinese internet giant Tencent will announce a cultural trade deal with Britain, deepening cooperation between the two countries and setting the stage for its own international expansion moves.



Tencent, China's second-most valuable company, runs the country's biggest social network, music and gaming systems.



Tencent said the initial focus of the memorandum of understanding it has agreed with the UK Department of International Trade would be on film, video games and fashion.

