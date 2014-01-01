China gives Japan quota

China has agreed to grant Japanese RMB Qualified Foreign Institutional Investors (RQFII) a quota of 200 billion yuan ($31.36 billion), Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Wednesday.



The granting of the RQFII quota will help Japanese financial institutions to actively invest in China's capital market, Li said. The two sides have agreed in principle to sign a currency swap deal at an early date, and this will help safeguard financial market stability.





