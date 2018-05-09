FigurativelySpeaking

32.667 million



Shipments of smartphones in April in the Chinese mainland, down 15.3 percent year-on-year, industrial data showed on Wednesday.

175,000



The number of Chinese tourists Ireland expects to receive in 2025, up from the current 70,000, said Tourism Ireland.

1.84 million



Passenger car sales in China in April, up 9.4 percent year-on-year, the China Passenger Car Association said.

5.08b yuan



Amount of net foreign direct investment recorded by Chinese financial institutions in the first quarter of 2018, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.



