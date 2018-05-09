FigurativelySpeaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/9 22:08:43

32.667 million

Shipments of smartphones in April in the Chinese mainland, down 15.3 percent year-on-year, industrial data showed on Wednesday.

175,000

The number of Chinese tourists Ireland expects to receive in 2025, up from the current 70,000, said Tourism Ireland.

1.84 million

Passenger car sales in China in April, up 9.4 percent year-on-year, the China Passenger Car Association said.

5.08b yuan

Amount of net foreign direct investment recorded by Chinese financial institutions in the first quarter of 2018, said the State Administration of Foreign Exchange.



Posted in: ECONOMY
blog comments powered by Disqus