Kabul police stations hit by gunmen, bomb attacks

Suicide bombers and gunmen launched apparent coordinated attacks on two Kabul police stations on Wednesday, with officials saying at least one of the assaults is ongoing.



Journalists heard loud explosions in the heart of the Afghan capital followed by volleys of gunfire that were confirmed by Afghan officials and witnesses.



In the first attack a suicide bomber blew himself up outside a police station in the west of the city, sparking an intense gunfight between militants and officers, said interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish.



Ariana TV footage showed a thick plume of black smoke rising into the sky while a photo posted on Twitter purportedly of the west Kabul police station showed a building on fire.



The second attack took place in front of a police station in Shar-e-Naw neighborhood in central Kabul, Danish said.



"Two attackers who tried to enter the police compound were shot dead," the spokesman added.



The attack on the first police station has ended while the operation at the second is ongoing, Danish said.



An AFP correspondent near the scene of the second attack saw a body on the street by the station and heard gunshots. He also saw terrified women running from the scene.



A travel agency that handles Indian visa applications is located on the same street as the station.



The Indian embassy and its consulates in Afghanistan have previously been targeted by the Taliban.





