Malaysia’s ruling coalition takes slight early lead in election

Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak's long-ruling coalition took a slight lead in early vote counting from Wednesday's election, a cliff-hanger contest against a resurgent opposition alliance led by 92-year-old former leader Mahathir Mohamad.



Three hours after polling stations closed, Najib's Barisan Nasional (BN) had won 15 of parliament's 222 seats and the opposition Pakatan Harapan (Alliance of Hope) had 12, according to unofficial results reported by state news agency Bernama.



BN faced a far greater challenge in this election than ever before amid public anger over the cost of living and a multi-billion-dollar scandal that has dogged Najib since 2015.



An election-eve opinion poll suggested that support for BN was slipping and Mahathir's alliance would land the most votes in peninsular Malaysia, home to 80 percent of the population in this Southeast Asian nation.



However, under Malaysia's electoral system, the party or alliance with the majority of parliament seats wins, and going into the poll most experts believed that was within the prime minister's reach.



The opposition claimed the contest would be skewed by a revision of electoral boundaries and a decision to hold the poll midweek, which it said would discourage millions from voting. The Election Commission and government dismissed the charges.



The commission said that 69 percent of the roughly 15 million registered voters had cast their vote by 07:00 GMT, two hours before polls closed. Around 85 percent voted at the last election in 2013. Voters complained on social media groups of long queues outside polling centers, which resulted in a waiting time of up to three hours for some. Opposition leaders had called for voting hours to be extended.



Most results are expected before midnight (16:00 GMT) but the count may spill into the early hours of Thursday.



Najib, casting his vote, said he was confident of victory following what he described as "quite vicious" personal attacks during the campaign.



Leaders from both sides claimed earlier that their communications were being disrupted by non-stop spam calls on their mobile phones as voting progressed.



The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said in a statement that an initial investigation pointed to anonymous bot (automated program) attacks from various sources and on various targets irrespective of political parties.





