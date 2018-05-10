Iran's top leader dismisses Trump's anti-Iran remarks

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that US President Donald Trump's anti-Iran remarks, upon announcement of his withdrawal for the nuclear deal on Tuesday, was "silly and absurd."



"He (Trump) threatened both the (Islamic) establishment and the Iranians. I announce on the behalf of the Iranian nation that 'Mr. Trump, you cannot do anything," Khamenei said, according to his official website.



Khamenei also lashed out at the US enmity with Iran, saying it "has no end."



"US problem with Iran was not just nuclear energy program. This was an excuse ... We signed JCPOA, but the US enmity with Iran did not terminate," Khamenei said in a meeting with a group of Iranians.



"Now they are posing our presence in the region and Iran's missile program. If we accept (their demand over) these, they will pose other issues," he said, cited by Tasnim news agency.

