Former senior political advisor stands trial for bribery

Sun Huaishan, a former senior political advisor, stood trial Wednesday for charges including taking bribes at the Intermediate People's Court of Hulun Buir City in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.



Sun was formerly a member of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee and head of the Committee for Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan Compatriots and Overseas Chinese of the CPPCC National Committee.



According to the prosecutors' indictment, between 1994 and 2016, Sun allegedly took advantage of his posts to provide help for certain units and individuals in procurement of land use rights, enterprise operation, project approval and job promotions.



From 2000 to 2016, he accepted money and property worth 39.75 million yuan (6.24 million US dollars), either by himself or through his family, the indictment read.



Prosecutors as well as Sun and his defense attorneys examined the evidence in court. Both sides fully expressed their opinions, according to the court's statement.



In his final statement, Sun admitted his guilt and expressed repentance.



More than 60 people, including lawmakers, political advisors, and journalists, attended the trial.



The court ruling will be announced at a later date.

