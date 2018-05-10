Putin says Russia open to dialogue for global stability

Russia is open to dialogue with other countries on all issues in order to maintain global peace and stability, President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.



Russia is ready for a constructive and equal partnership for the sake of global harmony, peace and progress, he said in a speech at a military parade marking the 73rd anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.



War is a challenge to life and Russia remembers the tragedies of the two world wars, Putin said, adding that the current security threats in the world are serious and peace is fragile.



The annual military parade on the Red Square involved more than 13,000 troops, 159 pieces of military equipment and 75 aircraft this year.



On Monday, Putin was sworn in for his fourth term as Russian president.

