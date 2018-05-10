President Trump says location of meeting with DPRK's Kim will not be at DMZ

US President Donald Trump said at the White House that the location of his possible meeting with the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK)'s top leader Kim Jong Un would not be at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) separating the DPRK and South Korea.
Speaking ahead of a cabinet meeting, Trump told the media that the time and place for the meeting has been set and they would be announced in three days.
However, he added that the location wouldn't be at the DMZ, a place he clearly preferred in his earlier tweets considering its symbolic implications.
Trump said last month that Singapore and the DMZ could be possible sites for his talks with Kim.
The inter-Korean ice-breaking talks between Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in
were held at Peace House, a building on the South Korean side of Panmunjom inside the four-km-wide, 250-km-long DMZ.
The White House earlier on Wednesday confirmed the release of three US citizens detained in the DPRK, saying Trump appreciates the release and views it as "a positive gesture of goodwill."