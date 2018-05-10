Israel fires rockets on Syrian site in Qunaitera province amid heightened tension

Israel fired several rockets on Syrian military positions in the southern province of Qunaitera on Wednesday overnight, with no immediate reports on losses, Syrian state TV said, as pro-government media said rockets targeted Israeli military positions in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.



The shelling targeted the al-Baath city, said the TV, spelling no further details, as the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Israeli shelling targeted military positions of Syria and its allies near al-Baath city.



In what appeared to be retaliation, Pan-Arab al-Mayadeen TV said tens of rockets were fired on Israeli military positions in the Israeli-held Golan Heights area, adding that four major Israeli military positions were targeted, including "sensitive" ones.



The TV said no party claimed responsible for firing on Israeli military sites as Israeli media outlets reportedly accused Iran.



Citing sources, the report said that Israel has also carried out airstrikes on Khan Arnabeh area in Qunaitera.



This tension comes a day after Israel targeted a Syrian military site in the Kisweh area in the southwestern countryside of the capital Damascus, and activists said 15 people were killed, including eight Iranians.



The Israeli attack comes amid heightened tension with Iran, following last month Israeli attacks on Syrian positions where Iranian military experts were located.



It also comes after the US announced withdrawing from the nuclear pact.

