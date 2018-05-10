Czech to further promote Iran nuclear deal: Foreign Ministry

Czech Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the Czech Republic will keep promoting the Iran nuclear deal, which US President Donald Trump decided to withdraw his country from.



The Czech Republic considers the deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as an important tool to reduce the risk of nuclear weapon proliferation and denuclearize the region.



But the ministry said that the Czech Republic shares the fears of Iran's ballistic programs, urging the international community to deal with the program and other activities of Iran that do not contribute to the stabilization of the region.



Czech Foreign Minister Martin Stropnicky warned of the new sanctions, saying the US measures could affect European companies.



Czech PM Andrej Babis will attend the EU summit in Sofia next week at which the EU members' heads of state and government will deal with Trump's decision.

