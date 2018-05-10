Quitting Iran deal cripples US reputation

Source:Global Times Published: 2018/5/10 8:37:37
Crippling Iran seems to be Washington's main intent. Iran has long been the US' major target in the Middle East. The White House doesn't want to reconcile with the country and perhaps regards Iran as a tool to further split the Middle East and so expand American clout in the region.

Posted in:
blog comments powered by Disqus