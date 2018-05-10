Wax figure of Meghan Markle unveiled at Madame Tussauds London

Photo taken on May 9, 2018 shows wax figures of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Madame Tussauds in London, Britain. A new wax figure of Meghan Markle was unveiled ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19 at Madame Tussauds London on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Ray Tang)

