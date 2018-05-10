Food used to make Chongqing landmark replicas

A mini replica of a landmark building in Southwest China's Chongqing Municipality has been made using all kinds of edible ingredients. Seven young people in the city used a total of 9,800 kinds of food, including noodles, biscuits, chili and cured meat, to build replicas of six landmark buildings, including Hongya Cave, the Grand Theatre and the Liberation Monument, in one and a half months. The seven creators, who work in advertising, gastronomy and photography, said they wanted to express their love for the city in an innovative, romantic way. (Photo: China News Service/Hu Jiao)

