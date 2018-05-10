China, Japan, South Korea reaffirm joint efforts for peace of Korean Peninsula

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in attend the 7th China-Japan-South Korea leaders' meeting in Tokyo, Japan, May 9, 2018. Photo: Xinhua/Pang Xinglei

Leaders of China, Japan and South Korea on Wednesday reaffirmed their countries' shared commitment to safeguarding peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula as well as Northeast Asia.The pledge was included in a joint statement on the April 27 inter-Korean summit issued at the seventh China-Japan-South Korea leaders' meeting in Tokyo.In the statement, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and South Korean President Moon Jae-in appreciated the efforts made by the international community so far to induce positive changes on the peninsula.The Chinese and Japanese leaders, said the statement, applaud and welcome the historic summit between Moon and top leader Kim Jong Un of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).It added that Li and Abe also appreciate the signing of the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula, and the confirmation of the common goals of realizing complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and establishing a permanent peace mechanism.The three leaders said they strongly hope that on the basis of the inter-Korean summit, relevant parties will continue to work hard, especially through the planned summit between the DPRK and the United States, to help address the concerns of all parties and safeguard regional peace and stability.They also reiterated that safeguarding peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia is a common responsibility of the three countries and they will continue to work together for that.