Security measures taken ahead of voting of Iraqi parliamentary election

Security members stand on guard outside a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 9, 2018. Security measures had taken ahead of the voting of the Iraqi parliamentary election due on Saturday, in which around 7,000 candidates will compete for the 329 parliamentary seats. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

A security member stands on guard outside a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 9, 2018. Security measures had taken ahead of the voting of the Iraqi parliamentary election due on Saturday, in which around 7,000 candidates will compete for the 329 parliamentary seats. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)

Security members inspect a polling station in Baghdad, Iraq, on May 9, 2018. Security measures had taken ahead of the voting of the Iraqi parliamentary election due on Saturday, in which around 7,000 candidates will compete for the 329 parliamentary seats. (Xinhua/Khalil Dawood)