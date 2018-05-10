Man saved in Wenchuan earthquake saves more people's lives

File photo taken on May 17, 2008 shows rescuers carrying Jiang Yuhang, who was trapped for about 123 hours in the rubble, at quake-hit Yingxiu Township of Wenchuan County, southwest China's Sichuan Province. The 20-year-old highway administration employee was extricated by firemen from Shanghai, after an 8.0-magnitude earthquake struck Wenchuan on May 12, 2008. Jiang was a survivor of the earthquake which left more than 69,000 dead, 374,000 injured, 18,000 missing and millions homeless. Jiang said it were firefighters who gave him the second life, and he desired to be a soldier like them. At the end of 2008, Jiang realized his dream to join the army and served in the group who once saved him. After training for half a year, he finally became a real fire soldier in Shanghai in 2009. Jiang later got promoted to the position of an officer, and in March this year, he was transferred to the firefighting force in his hometown Kaili City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In the past ten years, the young man, who was saved in that catastrophic earthquake, saved more people's lives with his own efforts. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Jiang Yuhang, an officer of a firefighting force, salutes in Kaili City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Fire services officer Jiang Yuhang (L) views the operation of a rescue truck in Kaili City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 8, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

File photo taken on Dec. 12, 2008 shows Jiang Yuhang, as a new recruit, arriving at the Shanghai Railway Station in Shanghai, east China. (Xinhua/Zhao Yun)

Fire services officer Jiang Yuhang (3rd R) pose for a group photo with other officers and soldiers in Kaili City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 7, 2018. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

File photo taken on June 13, 2008 shows torchbearer Jiang Yuhang running with the torch during the Beijing Olympic Games torch relay in Kaili City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Xing Guangli)