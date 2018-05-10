Sesame breadsticks, most favorite food for travelers and merchants on ancient Silk Road

Photo taken on May 6, 2018 shows sesame breadsticks in an ancient bakery in the old city of Aleppo, north Syria. This bakery produces various types of cookies and bagels, the most famous of which is sesame seed breadsticks, known as Kaak al-Sakhaneh in Arabic. They were the most favorite food for the travelers and merchants on the ancient Silk Road. (Xinhua/Hummam Sheikh Ali)

