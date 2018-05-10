Scenery of Dana Village in Jordan

Tourists walk in Dana Village, Jordan, on May 9, 2018. The Dana Village area has been occupied since about 4,000 BC. Influenced by Paleolithic, Egyptian, Nabatean and Roman civilizations, the village today is inhabited mostly by clans of a tribe who settled since the Ottoman period. (Xinhua/Lin Xiaowei)

Tourists walk in Dana Village, Jordan, on May 9, 2018. The Dana Village area has been occupied since about 4,000 BC. Influenced by Paleolithic, Egyptian, Nabatean and Roman civilizations, the village today is inhabited mostly by clans of a tribe who settled since the Ottoman period. (Xinhua/Lin Xiaowei)