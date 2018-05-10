11th Int'l Boat and Super Yacht Show held in Beirut, Lebanon

People visit the International Boat and Super Yacht Show in Beirut, Lebanon, on May 9, 2018. The 11th International Boat and Super Yacht Show is held here from May 9 to May 13. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Photo taken on May 9, 2018 shows the scene of the International Boat and Super Yacht Show in Beirut, Lebanon. The 11th International Boat and Super Yacht Show is held here from May 9 to May 13. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

Photo taken on May 9, 2018 shows a luxury yacht at the International Boat and Super Yacht Show in Beirut, Lebanon. The 11th International Boat and Super Yacht Show is held here from May 9 to May 13. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)