6.4-magnitude earthquake hits parts of Pakistan

An earthquake of 6.4-magnitude jolted parts of Pakistan on Wednesday afternoon, the country's National Seismic Monitoring Center said.



According to the seismic center, the earthquake struck at 3:41 p.m. local time (1041 GMT) with the epicenter determined at Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region with a focal depth of 97 km.



The tremors were felt in different areas of the country, including northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, northwestern tribal areas bordering Afghanistan, eastern Punjab province and the capital Islamabad, local media reported.



The tremors created panic, as people rushed out of their houses and workplaces to open places, reports said.



The proceeding of the senate, the upper house of the country's parliament, was postponed for 10 minutes following the earthquake.



No loss of life or property is reported yet in Pakistan.



Earlier on Wednesday morning, an earthquake measuring 5.5 magnitude hit Islamabad and parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and eastern Punjab provinces.



Pakistan is among the most earthquake-prone regions of the world with high vulnerability to earthquakes as the country lies in the collision zone of the India tectonic plate to the south and the Eurasian plate to the north.



On Oct. 26, 2015, an earthquake of 7.5-magnitude struck the country, killing at least 280 people, damaging 100,552 houses.



In October 2005, a high-intensity earthquake of 7.4-magnitude caused a large-scale destruction in Pakistan, killing over 80,000 people and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless.

