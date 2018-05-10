157th birth anniv. of Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore marked in India

Indian people visit the museum at Nobel laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore's house during the celebration of his 157th birth anniversary in Kolkata, India on May 9, 2018. Tagore was the first Asian to win Nobel Prize for his collection of poems "Geetanjali" in 1913. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Indian people buy pictures of Rabindranath Tagore during the celebration of his 157th birth anniversary in Kolkata, India on May 9, 2018. Tagore was the first Asian to win Nobel Prize for his collection of poems "Geetanjali" in 1913. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

Indian people put flower on the statue of Rabindranath Tagore during the celebration of his 157th birth anniversary in Kolkata, India on May 9, 2018. Tagore was the first Asian to win Nobel Prize for his collection of poems "Geetanjali" in 1913. (Xinhua/Tumpa Mondal)

