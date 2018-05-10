ZTE considers selling its smartphone business in wake of US ban

The only choice that ZTE Corp has to reduce the influence of its ban from the US market is to sell its smartphone business, a telecom expert, who is also close to ZTE, told the Global Times on Thursday.



The comment came after a number of Chinese media reports said that ZTE is considering selling its smartphone business, and that talks with Huawei Technologies Co and OPPO are ongoing.



The company didn't comment on Thursday.



"If the US ban cannot be reversed, ZTE's core business, like it has said, will not survive. Thus, the company has to split and sell its smartphone business," said Xiang Ligang, chief executive of telecom industry website cctime.com.



But ZTE's smartphone is still valuable, according to Xiang. The company's annual overseas smartphone shipment volume is around 50 million, once ranking No.4 in the US market in terms of shipment volume, he said, noting it also has advantages in patents, technologies as well as distribution channels.



On Wednesday, Huawei and OPPO denied such media reports to domestic news site nbd.com.cn.



Huawei declined to comment further, saying the company has never heard of such information, while OPPO said "there is no such thing," according to the report.



Xiang told the Global Times on Thursday that he talked with ZTE CEO Cheng Lixin at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in late February in Barcelona, Spain, during which Cheng said that ZTE plans to strengthen its presence in the Chinese market.



"He said ZTE's business has encountered difficulties overseas. As it has such technologies, it still wishes to return to the domestic market. He told me that the company doesn't expect to see much success, but it would be worthwhile if the company's sales in the domestic market doubled."



ZTE announced on Wednesday that its major operating activities have been ceased, without giving detailed information, according to a regulatory filing sent to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.



Due to the cessation, Australian telecom company Telstra said on Thursday that it would soon be forced to end its Telstra-branded ZTE mobiles and mobile broadband devices through its stores and partners.